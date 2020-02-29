Home

Melvin H. McKenney Sr., 58, of Monroe Twp., passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was the son of the late William and Ruth Johnson McKenney.

Mel worked as a driver for LKQ/Keystone, Exeter. Driving trucks was his passion - there was not a road he wouldn't drive on. He loved his Steelers and was a huge NASCAR fan. Fishing was his thinking time.

Mel was a member of Back Mountain Harvest Assembly Church. He loved being a part of everything he could do there.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore McKenney; and by sisters, Ada Phelps; and Phillis Howe.

Surviving are his wife, Christy Gresh McKenney; sons, Melvin McKenney Jr.; and Paul William McKenney; brothers, James, Joseph, Edward and William McKenney; and sisters, Margaret Coombs; Arlene Piland; Mary Hertzler; and Kathy Spak; and many nieces; nephews; and countless friends.

A celebration of Mel's life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday from Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or to the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 29, 2020
