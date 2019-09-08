|
Meta M. Lingertot Litzenberger, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, on April 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Martha Meier Lingertot.
Meta was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hanover Twp., where she was an active member and a member of the church choir for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by death by her husband, Wilbur S. Litzenberger, who died April 8, 1977; and her brother, Henry Lingertot.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Linda Gehris and her husband, Donald, Wilkes-Barre; Karen Mather and her husband, Jack, Wilkes-Barre; her loving son, Rick, Sugar Hill, Georgia; five grandchildren, Adam, Alexa, Deena, Molly and Jason, two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Mark; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., with the Rev. Joshua DeYoung, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. till the time of the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., PA 18706.
Arrangements are entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Online condolences can be left at KniffenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 8, 2019