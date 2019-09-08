Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Resources
More Obituaries for Meta Litzenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meta M. Lingertot Litzenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meta M. Lingertot Litzenberger Obituary
Meta M. Lingertot Litzenberger, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, on April 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Martha Meier Lingertot.

Meta was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hanover Twp., where she was an active member and a member of the church choir for over 60 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by death by her husband, Wilbur S. Litzenberger, who died April 8, 1977; and her brother, Henry Lingertot.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Linda Gehris and her husband, Donald, Wilkes-Barre; Karen Mather and her husband, Jack, Wilkes-Barre; her loving son, Rick, Sugar Hill, Georgia; five grandchildren, Adam, Alexa, Deena, Molly and Jason, two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Mark; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., with the Rev. Joshua DeYoung, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. till the time of the service in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., PA 18706.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Online condolences can be left at KniffenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now