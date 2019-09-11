Home

Michael A. Martin Obituary
Michael A. Martin, 57, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Michael was the son of the late Thomas and Carolyn Martin of Bear Creek Twp.

He was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and proudly worked for the city of Wilkes-Barre for the last 13 years. Prior to that, he worked for Valley Crest Nursing Home for 28 years. He was an antique car enthusiast and a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. He was also a life member of HOG.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tammie (Lowe) Martin; and brother-in-law, Ken Blower.

Surviving are his brother, Thomas Martin (Robin), Bear Creek Twp.; twin sister, Michelle Blower, Mountain Top; sister, Carolyn Sromoski (Frank), Mountain Top; brother-in-law, Gary Lowe (Barbara), Wilkes-Barre; nieces, Stephanie Wasmanski (Jason); Victoria Martin (Calen); and Caroline Sromoski (Brandon); and nephews, Brad Lowe and Francis Sromoski (Candice).

The funeral will held at the at the convenience of the family from Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prescription Assistance Fund at Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 11, 2019
