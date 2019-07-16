Michael A. Stelma, 80, of Hughestown, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, one day short of his 81st birthday.



He was born to parents Steven and Anna Pastva Stelma on July 13, 1938, in Exeter.



He was preceded in death by his six brothers, John, Adam, Steven, Thomas, William, and Joseph; and his five sisters, Mary Salitis, Irene Hadly, Margaret Mazukeivich, Agnes Grochal and Anna Mae Mevec.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Pomichter Stelma. They were married Feb. 13, 1965, and celebrated 54 years together this year. Mike is also survived by three daughters, Debbie Hoven and her husband, Frank; Diane Stelma; and Michol Stelma; two grandchildren, Juliet and Hunter Hoven; and his many fury grandchildren.



Mike was very proud to have served his country in the Army division of the armed services. He had a mouth of steel and a heart of gold, and was loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.



The funeral will be with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at a later date.



Arrangements are by Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you make a donation to a local Veterans Association. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 16, 2019