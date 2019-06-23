Michael Alan Cunningham Sr., 61, of Mountain Top, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Hospital Krizine, Split, Croatia.



Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of Margaret Ann Evans Cunningham of Plains Twp., and the late Peter A. Cunningham Jr.



In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Peter A. Cunningham III.



Michael loved his daughters, Ashley Rose and Kelli, and was extremely proud of both of them. He was especially excited about being a grandpa to his new grandson, Gio.



Michael was a graduate of National Tractor Trailer School, Liverpool, N.Y., and was employed as a supervisor/yard jockey by Mid Atlantic Express at Pittston.



Michael, "The Mustache Man," was known for his broad and infectious smile, "great" jokes and beef jerky. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Nebraska Cornhuskers football, and Kansas City Chiefs, but his passion was softball. He served as a coach to several travel teams and was a softball instructor to many players all over NEPA. He was very proud of each and every one of his players.



Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Donna Rose Roberts Cunningham, Mountain Top; with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage on Feb. 25; daughters, Ashley Rose Carannante and husband, Gennaro "Gerry", Cape Charles, Va.; and Kelli M. Cunningham, Kingston; grandson, Giovanni; son, Michael Alan Cunningham Jr., Scranton; sisters, Deborah Ann White and Margaret Ann Mosier; brothers, Robert Charles Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, and Shawn Patrick Cunningham; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Robert Belles.



Michael also cherished his faithful Jack Russell/Boston Terrier, Chomper, and grand-furbabies, Penny, Nico and Toby.



A celebration of life will be held at noon Wednesday at McCune Funeral Service, Inc., 80 Mountain Boulevard South, Mountain Top. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the name of Michael "The Mustache Man" Cunningham may be made to Hillside SPCA Inc., 51 SPCA Road, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2019