Michael Ambrose Wanyo joined his family and friends in heaven on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at a job that he loved with Norfolk Southern Railroad in Allentown.



He was born March 13, 1987, and grew up in Dorrance Twp. He graduated from Crestwood High School with the Class of 2005 and attended Penn State Hazleton. He was a former member of the Dorrance Twp. Volunteer Fire Department and a first degree Knight with Knights of Columbus council 12174.



Mike is the son of Brenda Ambrose and John Lemmond, Dorrance Twp.; and Michael E. and Karen Wanyo, Edwardsville. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Adrienne Wanyo and Jessica Steinson-Danko; maternal grandparents, Bob and Betty Ambrose (Gram and Pop), Nuangola. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Tifani O'Connell and her daughter, Estlynn; aunts and uncles, Bob and Barbara Ambrose, Harveys Lake; Alesia and Brian Russoniello, Harveys Lake; Susie and Tony DellDonna, Nuangola; Bea and Bill Stone, Forty Fort; cousins, Elizabeth, Katie and Jill Ambrose; Brandon and Jake Rome; Anthony DellDonna Jr.; Billy Stone; and countless friends that knew him as a big brother.



Mike loved horsepower... the louder and faster the better. He enjoyed riding the endless open roads and trails of the Wyoming Valley, taking every opportunity to get behind the wheel of his motorcycle, quad, side by side, snowmobile or truck; whether it was with his friends or just to enjoy the ride. He loved the outdoors, but above all else, he loved his family. His kind heart, roaring laugh and gentle (but mischievous) smile made Mike the light in so many lives. Please remember and honor Mike on the open road, around the glow of a bonfire and in the peace of the outdoors. Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and endless love and support.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.



Friends may be call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the service Tuesday.

436 S Mountain Blvd

Mountain Top , PA 18707

