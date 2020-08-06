Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Church
Avoca, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Church
Avoca, PA
Michael Anthony Cefalo


1942 - 2020
Michael Anthony Cefalo Obituary

Michael Anthony Cefalo, 77, of Lancaster, Ohio, formerly of Plains Twp. and West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.

Born May 7, 1942, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Joseph Michael and Rose Ann Serino Cefalo.

Michael was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Waste Reduction and Recycling, Hanover.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Michael and Rose Ann Serino Cefalo.

Michael was survived by his loving wife, Janet Marie Kowalcik Cefalo; two sons, Joseph Cefalo, Duryea; and Mark Cefalo, Philadelphia; two daughters, Michele (Rich) Roberts, Carroll, Ohio; and Jennifer (Rich) Romanczuk, Daytona Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Joseph Yance and Emma Rose Roberts, Joseph Cefalo Jr. and Samantha Cefalo; two great-grandchildren, Bella Rose and Mia Rose Cefalo; two brothers, Joseph Michael (Cathy) Cefalo, Exeter; and Freddie (Mary Lynn) Cefalo, West Pittston; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Queen of the Apostles Church, Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. The church will be open prior to Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. for family and friends to pay respects. If attending the Mass, kindly use your discretion, masks are mandatory in the church.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St. Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


