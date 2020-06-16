Home

Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Michael Anthony Yuhas Obituary
Michael Anthony Yuhas, 44, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born March 27, 1976, Michael was the son of Frank J. Yuhas and the late Peggy McDermott Yuhas, Plymouth. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School.

He is survived by his father, Frank; sister, Kim Pirillo and husband, Joe, Plymouth; brother, Frank and wife, Amy, Courtdale; sister, Patty Yuhas; and Matt Policare, Kingston; nieces and nephews, Rebecca Pirillo; Evan Pirillo; Frank Yuhas III; and Emily Yuhas; as well as his cat, Debbie.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020
