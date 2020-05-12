|
Michael C. Dereshkevich Sr., 89, formerly of Carey Street, Ashley, and a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, since 2016, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
His beloved wife was Dolores S. Zakzrewski Dereshkevich, who passed away June 11, 2016. Together, Michael and Dolores shared 57 loving and devoted years of marriage.
Born Aug. 19, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, Mike was the only child born to the late Constantine and Edna Koronkiewicz Dereshkevich.
Raised in Ashley, Mike was a graduate of the former Ashley High School, Class of 1949. He was very active in athletics during his youth, excelling in both basketball and baseball. At Ashley High School, he was a member of the basketball team that played in the controversial 1949 state championship game.
A United States Army veteran, Mike honorably served his country for nearly two years during the Occupation of Germany.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed in various capacities at the former Carter Footwear, Wilkes-Barre, serving for a number of years as a plant supervisor.
Mike was a faithful Catholic and a longtime member of St. Mary of the Maternity Church, Wilkes-Barre, now Our Lady of Hope Parish.
Active within his community, Mike was a life member of the Ashley Lions Club, serving as its past president and holding various other offices over the years. He was also a 50 year member of the American Legion, Post 673, Ashley.
As an avid traveler and sports fan, Mike especially enjoyed vacationing with his wife and attending sporting events which he did right up until the last few months.
Above all, Mike's greatest enjoyment in life was being surrounded by his loving family. He cherished every moment he had with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandsons and extended family. He took great pride in his grandsons, Nicholas and Jacob, and they both held a very special place in his heart.
Mike is survived by his loving son, Michael C. Dereshkevich Jr. and his wife, Deborah, Cincinnati, Ohio; his adoring grandsons, Nicholas and Jacob Dereshkevich, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; his dear niece, Francine "Honey" Lewis and her husband, Robert, Roanoke, Va.; his great-nieces and great-nephew, Michelle, Kevin, Melissa, Kim and Meagan, and their respective families.
