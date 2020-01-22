|
|
Michael "Duke" DeFazio, 61, of Avoca, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Avoca on Oct. 26, 1958, and was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Howell DeFazio.
Michael was a 1976 graduate of Pittston Area High School. He worked for National Car Rental and for Pocono Airlines, then joined the U.S. Navy in 1987 and served during the Gulf War. Michael retired after 24 years of employment from the Steamtown National Park Service.
He was a member of the Avoca , an avid Green Bay Packers fan and he enjoyed playing softball with local softball leagues. Mike enjoyed restoring his classic Oldsmobile that he purchased many years ago while serving in the Navy in California, he drove that car to the state of Colorado where he briefly resided and then drove it back to his home in Avoca, that car is still on the road and running soundly. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joseph DeFazio.
He is survived by his daughter, Maria DeFazio Mapstone, North Fort Meyers, Fla.; his brother, William, with whom he resided; and brother, Joseph, Moosic; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery with the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston providing military honors.
Friends are asked to go directly to the church for the Mass; there will be no procession from the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 1111 E. End Blvd., Plains Twp., PA 18711.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020