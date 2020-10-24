Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mandicott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dominick Mandicott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Dominick Mandicott Obituary

Michael Dominick Mandicott, 86, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Pittston on July 26, 1934, he was the son of the late Michael and Rose Cosentini Mandicott.

He attended Pittston High School, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was owner of Mandicott Trucking, for 64 years, which is now run by his son, Michael Jr.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be greatly missed. He enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events and loved camping, boating and waterskiing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dominick Mandicott; and a sister, Jenny Bolognese.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Peggy Welter Mandicott; daughter, Michele Pambianco and her husband, William Jr., Pittston; and their children, William Pambianco III and fiancé, Holly Ference and Timothy Pambianco and his daughter, Nellie Jade; son, Michael Mandicott Jr and his wife, Verna, Pittston; and their children, Michael J. Mandicott and fiancé, Mandy McCarley; Jennifer Mandicott and her daughters, Madison and Makenzy; Jason Mandicott and Sara Mandicott and her companion, Jessica Johns; brother-in-law, Theodore Welter and his wife, Patricia, West Pittston; numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to the nurses at General Hospital 5 East for their wonderful care and to two very special people, Debbie and Jodi. Special thank you also to the amazing staff at Wesley Village.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, for a walk-through visitation following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with interment in West Pittston Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704. To leave an online condolence, visit Michael's obituary at www.adoniziofuenralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -