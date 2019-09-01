|
Michael Dziak Jr., 92, of Falls died at the Regional Hospital of Scranton on Friday Aug. 30, 2019.
He was born in Falls on Jan. 7, 1927; the son of the late Michael and Pauline Franko Dziak Sr.
He was a 1945 graduate of Falls-Overfield High School, graduated from East Stroudsburg State College with a Bachelor's Science degree, Master's degree at the University of Colorado in Administration, and additional graduate studies at Marywood, University of Scranton, and Leigh University. Mike was an Army Veteran and served his country during WW II. He was a member of The Church of the Holy Redeemer, Harding. A life member of the National Education Assoc., member of the Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority, member of the election board of Falls Twp. Mike was a principal at the Abington Heights School District for 18 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors especially when it snowed, loved life and the many friends and relatives known throughout his life.
Preceded in death by his two sisters Josephine Henry and Veronica Gumaer and his brother Gene Dziak.
Surviving is his sister Mercedes Butrymowicz of Duryea and many nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday at 11am from the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 2438 PA-92, Harding, PA. Friends and family are asked to go directly to church. Burial will be at the Pieta Cemetery Tunkhannock. Friends may call at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home 123 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock on Tuesday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company P.O. Box 72 Lake Winola, Pa. 18625
For online condolence or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 1, 2019