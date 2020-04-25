|
Michael E. Dubil Sr., 78, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Lehman Twp., passed away peacefully in hospice care.
Born in Kingston, Michael was the son of the late Michael and Marguerite Dubil of Lehman Twp.
Michael was a 1960 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963, receiving an honorable discharge. After leaving the Army, he was employed as a long-haul truck driver for over 40 years. For over a decade, he drove for Northeast Productions, Allentown, traveling to various professional and college sporting events, political gatherings, and large-scale media events. He was an avid baseball fan, following both the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.
Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Dubil; nephews, Ed Dubil Jr.; and Mick Konigus; and brother in-law, Henry Evans.
Michael is survived by his wife, Deborah Lee Schmidt Dubil, Port Orange, Fla.; daughter, Dawn Moran and husband, Dave, Shavertown; granddaughter, Elizabeth Moran Floyd, husband, John; and great-grandson, Jack, Germantown, Md.; granddaughter, Katlyn Moran, Shavertown; son, Michael E. Dubil Jr. and wife, Teresa, Mooreshead, N.C.; grandson, Matthew Dubil and wife, Ashley, Plains; grandson, Michael E. Dubil, III and wife, Therese, Yreka, Calif.; brother, Ed Dubil Sr.; sister, Bonnie Konigus and husband, Joe; sister, Debbie Evans; brother-in-laws, John Schmidt; Nicholas Psathas; and Arthur Psathas, from Florida. Michael has many nieces and nephews.
Psalm 55:6, And I say "O that I had wings like a dove! I would fly away and be at rest."
A memorial service was held in Florida.
Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 25, 2020