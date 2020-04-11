Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Michael F. Ceccarelli

Michael F. Ceccarelli Obituary
Michael F. Ceccarelli, 45, of Bethlehem and formerly of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Zaleppa Ceccarelli. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1993. For many years, he was employed at Lincoln Square Artisan Millwork by Mizner and Co. as a wood finisher.

Surviving are sister, Melissa Dolman, Dupont; brother, Patsy Ceccarelli, Exeter; fiance, Richele Lynn, Coplay; nieces, Claire and Grace Dolman; nephew, Aaron Pietlukiewicz; aunt and uncle, Patricia Ceccarelli Graham and John Graham, Dallas.

A celebration of Mike's life is currently being planned by the family and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home, 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mike to Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, 437 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2020
