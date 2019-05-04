Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Ferris. View Sign Service Information S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home 530 W Main St Plymouth , PA 18651 (570)-779-2014 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Ferris, 86, of Exeter, formerly of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born Sept. 16, 1932, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late John Ferris and Mary Karlitski Ferris. He attended Plymouth High School and received his GED through the U.S. Army, Plymouth. Michael was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was the recipient of many medals, including the Purple Heart.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the State Correctional Institute, Dallas, as a prison guard for many years.



He loved spending time with his family more than anything. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed Penn State football and Penguins hockey. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by brothers, George, John and Frank Ferris; and sisters, Betty and Irene.



Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, the former Patricia Sosnak; children, Michael J. Ferris and his wife, Mary Beth, of Enis, Mont.; and Bonita "Bonnie" Paluski and her husband, Edward, of West Wyoming; grandchildren, Krista Paluski and Mark Paluski; and sister, Eleanor Hillard, of Plymouth.



Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Anthony's Church, Exeter.



Funeral arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



