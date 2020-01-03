|
Michael Francis Vaccaro, 64, of Jenkins Twp., passed into eternal life on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 15, 1955, he was the son of the late Michael Joseph and Mary Janeski Vaccaro.
He was a 1973 graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston. Following high school, he received a certificate for electronics from Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational Technical School.
Mike worked for several years in the family business, Vaccaros Cleaners, Pittston. He was presently employed by IAP, a contractors division of Tobyhanna Army Depot, as an electronic technician and was a member of IAM & AW, Local 1717, Tobyhanna.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Michele Lutz; son, Michael Steven Vaccaro, Jenkins Twp.; sisters, Marion Marrow, Wilkes-Barre; Lorraine Edwards (Ralph), Pittston; and Sandra Kuniskas (Ralph), Shavertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.
Due to the start of renovations in Michael's Parish, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.
Interment services will follow in the chapel of St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Pittston Twp.
For information or to express your condolences to Michael's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 3, 2020