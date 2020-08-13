Home

Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Michael G. Rizzo Obituary

Michael G. Rizzo passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter.

His wife, Mary Pirrella Tokar-Rizzo, passed away Nov. 16, 2019.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Alfred and Mary Cicero Rizzo. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Consolidated Cigar, West Pittston.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Josie Rizzo-Furino.

Michael is survived by his stepchildren, Leonard Tokar and wife, Deborah; Brian Tokar and wife, Graceann; and Cindy Vogel; many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and niece, Jeanie Furino.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.


