Michael Guzzy, 72, of Avoca, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



He was born in Avoca on Oct. 11, 1946, and was the son of the late John and Janet Francis Guzzy.



Michael attended Northeast High School, Duryea. Throughout his life, he worked as a carpenter and worked for various local construction companies, retiring from the Eagle Rock Construction Company.



He was a social member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Avoca. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Guzzy.



Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Nancy Jacobasz Guzzy; sons, Michael and his wife, Elizabeth, Avoca; and Richard and his wife, Danyelle, Moosic; grandchildren, Courtney and Davon Guzzy; brothers, John and wife, Patricia, Avoca; and Robert, Shavertown; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.