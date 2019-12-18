Home

Michael J. Barwinski

Michael J. Barwinski Obituary
Michael J. Barwinski, 94, of Grand Street, Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Birchwood Health Care and Rehab Center, Nanticoke.

He was born in Nanticoke on Sept. 28, 1925, and was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Uchen Barwinski. He was also a graduate of Nanticoke High School.

Michael continued on in life as a delivery driver for Buttonwood Bakery where he worked for several years, before joining the United States Navy. He was a member of American Legion Post 350, Nanticoke.

Surviving are nephews, Edward Barvinski, Hanover Twp.; and David Barvinski, Knoxville.

A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Grontkowski Funeral Home, P.C. 51-53 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Faustina Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. James Nash officiating.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 18, 2019
