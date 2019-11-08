|
Michael J. Felia, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, Plains Twp., where he had resided for the past several years.
He was born July 10, 1936, in Kingston, a son of the late Michael J. and Anna Walko Felia. A 1954 graduate of Kingston High School, he was employed by Carter Rubber for many years and later for Harte Hanks. Michael loved to watch sports and especially liked the Dodgers.
He was preceded in death by wife, Helen Louise Felia.
Surviving are his son, Michael D. Felia; grandson, Joseph Felia; sister, Carol Ondash; brother, Robert Felia; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 8, 2019