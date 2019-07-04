Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Elizabeth
Michael J. Grourke Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Grourke Jr., "Irish Mike," 75, of Bear Creek Twp., peacefully passed away in the presence of his loving family Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

A native of Philadelphia, Mike was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and continued his education at Villanova University.

Mike worked for Honeywell for more than 30 years, retiring as branch manager of the Wilkes-Barre location.

Mike was an active member of the Parish of St. Elizabeth, Knights of Columbus, Council 10571, and Lions Club in Bear Creek Twp., and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

His sons, Joey Grourke and John VanMeter, preceded him in death.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Mary Wiegner; children, Eddie Grourke, Florida; Jacqueline VanMeter, Philadelphia; Kelly Hinkle, Forty Fort; Michael J. Grourke III, Bear Creek Twp., and Erin Grourke, Florida; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.

A celebration of Mike's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Church of St. Elizabeth.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Michael's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 4, 2019
