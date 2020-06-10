|
Michael J. Krzeszowski Jr., 69, a resident of Luzerne, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, June 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born May 20, 1951, in Kearny, N.J., Michael was one of three children born to the late Michael J. Krzeszowski Sr. and Irene Sigismondi Krzeszowski.
Michael and his parents resided for many years in the Philadelphia area where he received his education.
Michael was employed for the past 20 years by Trion Industries Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
A kind and gentle soul, Michael had a great love for music and was a great fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Michael is survived by his brother, James Krzeszowski and his wife, Sharon, Saint Augustine, Fla.; his sister, Carolyn Leitch and her husband, Barry, Downingtown; his nephew, Ryan Krzeszowski, Aspen, Colo.; and his niece, Taylor Krzeszowski, Seattle, Wash.
A private blessing service will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary of the Maternity Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming.
There will be no public calling hours.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send Michael's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website at www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Michael's memory to the , Lehigh Valley and Northeast Division, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020