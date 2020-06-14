Home

Michael J. Malzberg Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Malzberg Jr., 20, of Duryea, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Born in Hackensack, N.J., he was the son of Missandra Messer Kennedy, Duryea, and Michael J. Malzberg, Mt. Carmel.

He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 2019, and worked at PNC Field and Reaper's Revenge.

Michael was loving and caring to his brother and sisters and enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to wrestle with his family and friends in his backyard and also watch it on TV. He enjoyed making wooden swords, hiking in the mountains, nature, music, swimming, traveling and the beach.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kenneth McDonough and Norman Malzberg.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his sisters, Missandra Lynn and Hayleigh Elizabeth, Duryea; Kayla and Tina, Mt. Carmel; brother, Robert, Mt. Carmel; grandmothers, Julia McDonough, Duryea; Toby Malzberg, Fort Lee, N.J.; stepfather, Keith Yarnell, Duryea; stepmother, Helen Homolovich, Mt. Carmel; aunts, uncles, one nephew, cousins and friends.

Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea. There will be no public viewing. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave a condolence for Michael's family, please visit www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020
