Michael J. Moughan, 34, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in Kingston, July 17, 1984 to Michael Moughan and Judith Sobuta Moughan.



Michael was a 2003 graduate of Wyoming Area Secondary Center. He also helped in the operation of his family's business - The Apple Tree Restaurant in Harding. He was extremely intelligent and quick witted with a great sense of humor. He brought joy and laughter to all he met on his journey. He was an old soul who loved classic rock and roll music, frequently singing and belting out tunes at family get-togethers. He was also a fitness enthusiast who loved working out, especially lifting weights. He also enjoyed watching football and hockey. He loved to root for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins and was fortunate to attend games for both teams.



Michael was an avid outdoorsman who loved everything about nature. He could frequently be found outside and truly found peace and solace in the mountains and on the rivers and streams. He loved hiking and hunting, but his life's truest passion was fishing. He was an expert angler and could be found on all the local rivers, creeks and streams. He quickly earned his nickname of "Muskie Mike" and was proud to show off his tattoo stating the same. He was recently able to take his first flight to Colorado which expanded his fish radius and knowledge. He looked forward to taking trips with his brother, family and friends to Pulaski and slaying the salmon and steelhead in the salmon river. He was especially excited to pass down his love and knowledge of fishing to his eldest nephew, Christopher.



Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brother, Christopher Moughan and his fiance' Bonnie DeArmitt; Michael's nephews, Christopher Paul and Alexander Lee Moughan; his mother Judith's fiance', Lewis Matalavy; and his father Michael's companion, Doreen Widdick. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends as well as the loves of his life - his "puppies" - Lilly and Lacey.



Funeral arrangements will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



