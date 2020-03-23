|
Michael J. Nice, 75, of Pringle, died Friday evening, March 20, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Kondrak Nice and was a graduate of Edwardsville High School. Mike served in the Untied States Army Reserves and was a member of the American Legion Post 644, Swoyersville. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville; was a bowler for over 40 years, bowling in the men's league at St. John's Bowling Alley, Luzerne and Chackos Bowling Lanes, Luzerne and Wilkes-Barre. He enjoyed spending time with family and his dog, Rocco, and spending time at bar tending at his families corner bar, Sadowski's Cafe, Pringle.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bernice Sadowski Nice; sons, Michael Nice, New York City; Brian Nice, Bethlehem; brother, Thomas Nice, Larksville; nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services for family will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.
Private funeral services for family will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.
