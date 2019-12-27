|
|
Michael J. Remplewicz, 58, of Harding, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Michael A. and Ann Marie Mancos Remplewicz.
Michael was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and attained his associate degree from Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Lehman Twp.
He worked in sales for Pony Express, New Holland, and prior to that he was employed at WBRE for over 20 years as a sports photographer and assignment desk manager.
He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, the former Lisa Salvo; daughter, Mia Remplewicz, at home; sisters, Paula and her husband, Tom Kachmarsky, Kingston; Barbra and her husband, Tony Hoyso, and their children, Angie and Christopher, Lehman Twp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Immaculate Conception Church, Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Monsignor John Sempa, pastor, will be celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. to service time.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 27, 2019