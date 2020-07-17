Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Michael J. Ruk


1938 - 2020
Michael J. Ruk Obituary

Michael J. Ruk, 81, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Oct. 31, 1938, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Michael Ruk and Phyllis Olshefski Ruk. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School and Wilkes-Barre Business School.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Judy Klimchak, who passed away in August 2017.

Surviving are his loving daughter, Nicole Bednar and her husband, Rich, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Randall, Kobe and Ian Bednar; Michael's extended family, Carol Bednar; and his beloved pet dog, Buddy.

As per Michael's request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.


