Michael J. Vesek Jr., 80, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Mike was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a son of the late Michael J. Sr. and Mary Kwader Vesek Sebastian and stepfather, Francis Sebastian. He was a 1957 graduate of GAR High School. Mike served in the United States Air Force in Germany from 1957 to 1961.
He was employed as a quality control inspector by Harte & Company, Mountain Top, and retired from the HPG Corporation, retiring in 2004.
Mike was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre. In his younger days, Mike enjoyed playing softball, bowling and darts. He was an avid gardener, Penn State football fan, New York Yankees fan, and New York Giants fan.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Vesek III, in 2009.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, the former Jacqueline Stillarty Vesek; daughter, Terri Vesek and her companion, John Hadvance, Wilkes-Barre; daughter-in-law, Kara Vesek, Dallas; grandchildren, Michael Vesek IV, Hayley Vesek and Dylan Chapman, all of Dallas.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2020