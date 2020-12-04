Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Michael Lee DelKanic Jr.

Michael Lee DelKanic Jr. Obituary

Michael Lee DelKanic Jr., 62, of Red Rock, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 17, 1957, and was the son of the late Michael L. Sr. and Elizabeth Raspen DelKanic.

Michael graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1975. He attended Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, studying horticulture. Michael went on to become the owner/operator of DelKanic Landscaping, Red Rock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ross.

Michael is survived by sisters, Joyce Delkanic-Piatt, Loyalville; Jane Martin, Harveys Lake; and Lois Klinger, Catawissa; his companion, Hope Wolfe, Red Rock; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held in Bloomingdale Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.


