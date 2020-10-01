Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Morrissey


1960 - 2020
Michael Morrissey Obituary

Michael Morrissey, 60, of Hanover Twp., passed away Sept. 29, 2020, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton, after a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 7, 1960, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Charles and Dorothy Martin Morrissey. He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. Michael was employed for many years at the UFCW Credit Union on the Sans Souci Highway. He was always joking and out going and liked to travel. He loved his dogs.

Surviving are his brothers, Charles F. Morrissey, Luzerne; James Morrissey, California; and Steven Morrissey, Wilkes-Barre; and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.


