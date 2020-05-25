|
Michael Mykulyn, 96, of the Midvale section of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Susan. He finished his work, put his tools away, swept up and went upstairs to be with the Lord.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Theodore and Anna Choley Mykulyn.
Michael was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was an Army veteran of World War II. He was employed as a furniture finisher by United Furniture, Wilkes-Barre, until his retirement, and later worked at Kaufer Bros., Plains Twp., until its closure.
He was a faithful member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre, the Wilkes-Barre American Legion, Post 0837, and The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local, 401. Michael was a true craftsman and enjoyed woodworking, painting, coloring, gardening, solving jigsaw puzzles and enjoying time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, the former Madolyn Proch, on Dec. 6, 2016; brother, Theodore Mykulyn; sisters, Mary Newland, Magdalena (Marge) Cella; and his twin sister, Elizabeth Nadolny.
Surviving are his children, Maryann Brown and her husband, Ed, Maryville, Tenn.; Michelle Sachs and her husband, Lou, Leonardtown, MD, Joann Evans and her husband, Bill, Elmira, N.Y.; Barbara Gdovin and her husband, John, Bucks County; Michael Mykulyn, Cockeysville, Md.; Mark Mykulyn and his wife, Cathy, Granville, Ohio; Susan Kozerski and her husband, Tom, Bear Creek Twp.; Stephen Mykulyn and his wife, Sandy, Plains Twp.; and Nancy Roman and her husband, Bill, Mt. Cobb; 24 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Michael's family would like to offer a thank you to Wesley Village, West Nurses Station and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care and compassion given to the father.
Due to the current global state of emergency, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations, may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 635 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705; or to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, in Michael's memory.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 25, 2020