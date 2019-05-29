Michael Nicholas Soudas, 89, of Avoca, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Highland Manor, Exeter.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Sophie Mihalk Soudas.



He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and had served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.



Prior to retirement, he worked as an electrician for the Local 1319 Electrical Union.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Zapotoski Soudas; infant son, Jason; brothers, Dino, John and Harry Soudas; sisters Catherine Wood and Mae Greenfield.



Surviving are sons, Michael Soudas and his wife, Lisa, Dupont; and Mark Soudas, Avoca; grandson, Michael J. Soudas and his wife, Emily, Dupont; brother, George Soudas, Jacksonville, Fla.; nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a blessing service in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, will be held at the convenience of the family.



Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019