Michael Ondek, 62, of Nanticoke passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Guardian Health Care.



Born on May 22, 1956, he was the first person that family and friends would call to help fix an automobile. His love for cars and working on them was truly a gift he gave to many.



Prior to his illness, Michael worked at many auto shops throughout the area including Marv Carey.



He also enjoyed fishing trips with his son, Jeremy, and many friends.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Method (Peppy) and Sophie Ondeck; and sister, Joan Wozniak.



Michael is survived by his son, Jeremy Ondek, Ashley; brother, Gene Ondeck and his wife, Barbara, Nanticoke; sister, Judy Zaykoski and her husband, Anthony, Nebraska; grandchildren, Ian and Rhavin Ondek; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Faustina Roman Catholic Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions in Michael's memory can be made to a .

