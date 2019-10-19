|
Michael Opiela, 29, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Robert Opiela of Dupont and Gerri Chesslock Opiela of Pittston.
He was employed by Kappa Graphics, Hughestown.
Michael enjoyed spending time watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles games on television with his grandpa. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nephews and niece.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vincent and Bernadine Chesslock and Bernard Opiela.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sisters, Ashley Pilosi and her husband, Joe, Moosic; Lisa Folweiler and her husband, Brian, Dupont; nephews, Tyler Coles, Logan Pilosi and Jaxson Folweiler; niece, Jessica Folweiler; grandmother, Mary Opiela, Dupont; uncles, aunts and cousins
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.
