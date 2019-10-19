Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Opiela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Opiela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Opiela Obituary
Michael Opiela, 29, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Robert Opiela of Dupont and Gerri Chesslock Opiela of Pittston.

He was employed by Kappa Graphics, Hughestown.

Michael enjoyed spending time watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles games on television with his grandpa. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nephews and niece.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vincent and Bernadine Chesslock and Bernard Opiela.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sisters, Ashley Pilosi and her husband, Joe, Moosic; Lisa Folweiler and her husband, Brian, Dupont; nephews, Tyler Coles, Logan Pilosi and Jaxson Folweiler; niece, Jessica Folweiler; grandmother, Mary Opiela, Dupont; uncles, aunts and cousins

A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Funeral services will be private.

To leave a condolence for Michael's family, visit www.piontekfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now