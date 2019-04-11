Michael P. "The Hoag" Hogan, 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
|
Born in Taylor, Michael is the son of the late Martin and Patricia Flynn Hogan.
Mike attended GAR Memorial High school and was employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District for many years. He was a member of the Oak Grove Club, Wilkes-Barre, where he held the office of president for the past four years. He was also a member of The Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Wilkes-Barre, and the St. Paolina Club, Wilkes-Barre.
Mike was an avid New York Yankees, New York Giants and Notre Dame fan all of his life and he enjoyed traveling with friends to various sporting events. Michael had many dear friends that he enjoyed spending time with. He loved all of his family but he especially cherished the three girls in his life.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, the former Rosanne Petrovich; daughter, Dara Smith and her husband, Timothy, Wilkes-Barre; granddaughter, Haley Hughes, Wilkes-Barre; step-grandson, Shea Smith, Nescopeck; and many cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Donations can be made to the Luzerne County Down Syndrome Network, P.O. Box 1174 Kingston, PA 18704.
He will be missed.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2019