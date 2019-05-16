Michael P. "Mr. Penguin" Sulewski, 62, of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Agnes Duskasky Sulewski and the late Anthony Sulewski.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Salvage; and his brother, David Sulewski.
Surviving are his wife, Tammy J. Mosley Sulewski; mother, Agnes Sulewski; brothers, Anthony Sulewski; Mark Sulewski and his wife, Kelly.
Private funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2019