Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Perzia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Perzia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Perzia Obituary
Michael Perzia, 88, of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 5, 1931, in Cianciana, Sicily, Michael was the son of the late Onofrio and Antonina Chiazza Perzia.

He was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. He retired from United Pants Company, Swoyersville.

Preceding him in death were his brothers, Stefano, Gaetano, Filippo and Giuseppe; and sisters, Rosa Sciabica, Marianne Perzia, Maria Rembis and Francesca Meyers.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, the former Audrey Bond; his son, Michael J. Perzia and his wife, Karen; his son, Anthony O. Perzia and his husband, Michael Swartzlander; his daughter, Karen A. Perzia Coco and her husband, Michael; his seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Antonio Perzia; and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held from Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Parish, Exeter.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now