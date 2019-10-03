|
|
Michael Perzia, 88, of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, surrounded by his family.
Born Sept. 5, 1931, in Cianciana, Sicily, Michael was the son of the late Onofrio and Antonina Chiazza Perzia.
He was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. He retired from United Pants Company, Swoyersville.
Preceding him in death were his brothers, Stefano, Gaetano, Filippo and Giuseppe; and sisters, Rosa Sciabica, Marianne Perzia, Maria Rembis and Francesca Meyers.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, the former Audrey Bond; his son, Michael J. Perzia and his wife, Karen; his son, Anthony O. Perzia and his husband, Michael Swartzlander; his daughter, Karen A. Perzia Coco and her husband, Michael; his seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Antonio Perzia; and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held from Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Parish, Exeter.
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 3, 2019