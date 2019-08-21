|
|
Michael R. Ward of Yatesville died Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2019, at home, after a brief illness. He and his wife, the former Helen Dalykas, would have celebrated their 34th anniversary in September.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Robert and Hannah Hughes Ward, he was a life resident of the area. He owned and operated an Utz franchise.
He loved to cook on his grille and use his smoker.
Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa Geffers, Pottstown; Melanie, at home; two grandchildren, Daniel and Lila; a nephew/son, Dave Dalykas; a brother, Stephen and wife, Marsha, Tennessee; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton. It will be officiated by the Rev. Walter A. Placek, Ph.D. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Vent Camp, Paventcamp.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 21, 2019