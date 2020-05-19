Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Koczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Koczak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Koczak Obituary
Michael S. Koczak, 76, of Larksville, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home, with family by his side.

Born Oct. 7, 1943, in Larksville, he was the son of the late Michael Koczak and Helen Rish.

He served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot in 2005. Michael enjoyed bowling, golfing and working on the house and yard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Christopher Koczak.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline Bernier Koczak; son, Christopher Koczak, Lehman; Michelle Snyder and her husband, David, Pringle; Deborah Bayo and her husband, Jeff, Swoyersville; Jeffrey and Antonette Koczak, Larksville; five grandchildren, Zachary Koczak; Matthew Snyder; Dominick, Anthony and Nicholas Bayo; and sister, Mary Ann Drugotch.

Michael had such a passion for the care and well being of animals.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Privates services are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St. Larksville, www.StrishFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -