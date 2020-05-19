|
Michael S. Koczak, 76, of Larksville, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home, with family by his side.
Born Oct. 7, 1943, in Larksville, he was the son of the late Michael Koczak and Helen Rish.
He served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot in 2005. Michael enjoyed bowling, golfing and working on the house and yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Christopher Koczak.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline Bernier Koczak; son, Christopher Koczak, Lehman; Michelle Snyder and her husband, David, Pringle; Deborah Bayo and her husband, Jeff, Swoyersville; Jeffrey and Antonette Koczak, Larksville; five grandchildren, Zachary Koczak; Matthew Snyder; Dominick, Anthony and Nicholas Bayo; and sister, Mary Ann Drugotch.
Michael had such a passion for the care and well being of animals.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Privates services are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St. Larksville, www.StrishFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020