Michael Schappert, 67, of Sweet Valley, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 15, 1952, and was the son of the late Archibald and Rita Migatulski Schappert.
Michael served as a firefighter for Kearny Fire Department, Kearny, N.J., for 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Schappert.
Michael is survived by his wife of 44 years, the former Lorraine Kulisz; sons, Luke (Angela); and Jed (Lauren); brother, Mitch (Laura); grandchildren, Aidan, Owen and Lexi Rain.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 13, 2020