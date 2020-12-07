Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Michael Thomas Hannon

Michael T. Hannon, 37, of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2020 in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Mike was a devoted father, brother, son and friend who will be sorely missed. He was a family man and lived for making memorable moments. He loved being outdoors either hiking or fishing with his beloved daughter, Keara, and little buddy, Devon. He loved playing video games in his spare time and walking his fur babies, Mishka and Duke.

He was employed as a respected and self-taught auto mechanic for the majority of his life. He was also employed by Newton Windows for many years before becoming a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Burcha, on Oct. 4, 2020.

Surviving is the love of his life of almost 20 years, Tiffany Tryba, Nanticoke; daughter and light of his life, Keara Hannon, Nanticoke; sister, Amber A. Goodeliunas, Wilkes-Barre; father, Richard Hannon, Wilkes-Barre; and niece, Kaede Goodeliunas, Wilkes-Barre.

All funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.


