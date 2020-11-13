Home

Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Michael Tighe Obituary

Michael Tighe, 59, of Florence, N.J., formerly of Pittston, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, N.J., on Nov. 1, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late William and Kathryn Holleran Tighe and attended Pittston Area High School.

Formerly employed in the construction industry, Michael enjoyed listening to music and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan along with Yankees baseball.

He is survived by long-time companion, Anita Hansen, Florence, N.J.; his son, Michael Cianflone, Somerset, N.J.; three brothers, William (Nancy), Burke, Va.; James (Nancy), Exeter; Gene (Debbie), Pittston; his sister, Joyce Flynn, Dupont; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Martin Flynn.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a blessing service will be private at the convenience of the immediate family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Jersey Shore Cremation Services, Manasquan, N.J.


