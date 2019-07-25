Michael W. Moran Sr., 89, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, at Wesley Village Nursing Home, Pittston, where he was a resident.



Born June 28, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Francis and Margrette Hargraves Moran, he attended Coughlin High School. Prior to his retirement, Michael was a pressman for Membane Printing Co., PA Hutchison and Communicraft Printing Co., Scranton.



He was a member of Teamsters Union, previously Graphic Communication Union, where he served as treasurer, recording secretary and vice president. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he was a member of the choir, the Luther League, Vacation Bible School Teacher and member of the Outreach Committee.



Michael was an avid golfer and had three hole-in-ones while golfing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He also was an avid bowler with the Protestant Men's Bowling league and had three 300 games. He also enjoyed sports and was a lifelong New York Yankees fan as well as a New York Giants fan.



Michael was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, the late Faith Riemensnyder Moran as well as daughter, Marie Moran Stine and his second wife, the late Alice Scaffido Moran.



He will be greatly missed by his children, Faith Kaminski and husband, Terrence Sr.; Michael Moran Jr. and wife, MaryRose; Raymond Moran and wife, Linda; and Deborah Molchan and husband, Michael; son-in-law, William Stine; his seven beloved grandchildren; his sisters, Catherine Parker, Nora Loch, Julia and Mary; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 190 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Parks, pastor, will be officiating.



Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.



Family and friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.



The family would like to thank Wesley Village and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The ALS Association, 1275 K. St. NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 25, 2019