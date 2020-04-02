Home

Michael W. Shamaski

Michael W. Shamaski of Loomis Park, Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born March 11, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Michael and Mildred Jeffries Shamaski.

Michael was a 1956 graduate of Hanover Area High School. He was employed as a truck driver by Biscontini Warehouse and also Roadway Express.

Mike was a member of the Nanticoke Quoit Club. He also was an avid bowler that recorded a perfect game; a golfer who was able to achieve a hole-in-one; and enjoyed hunting.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina, in 2000.

Surviving are his daughter, Cheryl Ann Shamaski Radle and her husband, Ronald, Hanover Twp.; son, Michael J. Shamaski and his wife, Andrea Syreika Shamaski, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Michael Joseph Shamaski, Kyle Frank Shamaski and Keith Andrew Shamaski; and five great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held Friday by Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Twp.

Interment will follow in Hanover Green Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 2, 2020
