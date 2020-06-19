|
|
Michael Yokavonis, 72, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
Born June 6, 1948, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late Joseph and Julia Konick Yokavonis.
Michael graduated from Nanticoke High School and enlisted with the U.S. Navy, serving four years during the Vietnam War. He served aboard the Essex-class aircraft carrier, USS Bon Homme Richard (CVA-31) and received the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon for intensive combat operations in Southeast Asia. He was honorably discharged in September 1970 and attained the rank of electrician's mate 3rd class.
He completed his electrical training at Wilkes-Barre area Vo-Tech in 1974 and was employed as an electrician by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union until his retirement.
Surviving is his wife of 21 years, the former Debra Watson; sons, Jeffrey and Jamie; a sister, Diane Morris and her husband, Robert; and brothers, Joseph Yokavonis and his wife, Kathy; and David Yokavonis.
There will be no public services or calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.
To leave a condolence or expression of sympathy to Michael's family, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2020