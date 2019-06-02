Michaeline "Mickey" Rutkoski, 84, formerly of Sugar Notch and Sheatown, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.



Mickey was born in Sugar Notch on June 16, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Rutkoski.



Mickey was a graduate of Sugar Notch High School, Class of 1951. She was employed by RCA in Mountain Top and Berkley Publishing Company in Pittston Twp.



Mickey was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Sugar Notch. Throughout her years, Mickey enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and volunteering for church bazaars. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers Society. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family during holidays and family gatherings. Her family will miss her quick wit and sense of humor. She will be deeply missed.



One of twelve children, Mickey was preceded in death by sisters, Ella Rutkoski, Madayln "Peggy" Shans, Matilda Minkle, Marie Rutkoski, Anna Zalinski and Regina Cooney; brothers, Stanley, Joseph, William, James and George Rutkoski; nephew, Paul Vinton II.



Mickey is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Church, Main Street, Sugar Notch. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Sugar Notch.



The family of Michaeline would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Mickey's personal caregivers, Donna and Ronnie, as well as to the staff of St. Luke's Villa for their compassion shown to her during her time of need.



Arrangements in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, PA 18634. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary