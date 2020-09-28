Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Michele M. Wincek

Michele M. Wincek, 63, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 26, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born in the Parsons, she was the daughter of the late Casimir M. and Rita M. Dructor Zomerfeld.

Michele was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed as a warranty administrator at Motor World and Ken Pollock Chevrolet, was the office manager at St. Dominic's Church, Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, worked in the office of Dr. Clearfield and last as a lunch lady at the Wilkes-Barre Area Technical Center, until her retirement. Michele loved to bake and cook and was an avid gardener.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Wincek, on Nov. 10, 2015.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Ronald Wincek; son, Chris Wincek, Jensen Beach, Fla.; daughter, Renee Wincek, Plains Twp.; brother, David Zomerfeld and Sharon; mother-in-law, Mary Wincek; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.

Private inurnment will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.

Family and friends may call Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 South Main St., Plains Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or to the Medical Oncology Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704, in Michele's memory.

For information or to leave Michele's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


