Michelle M. Yurchak, 50, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in her home.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Martha Owen Eaton. She was a graduate of Morris Knolls High School, Class of 1988. She was a former member of the Slocum Chapel of Exeter and was a social member of the Post 4909, Dupont, and the Polish American Citizens Club of Dupont.
Preceding her in death was her husband, William Yurchak; and daughter, Elizabeth Morgan.
Surviving are her children, William Yurchak; Jean-Luc Yurchak; and Christopher James Yurchak, all of Pittston; her companion, Joseph Dudzik; sisters, Christine, Florida; Sandy Young, Exeter; Shannon Hodgson, Shickshinny; Kimberly Eaton, New Jersey; three grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Robb Henderson officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2020