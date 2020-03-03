|
Michelle Rosiak Lynch, 49, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Pittston on Oct. 23, 1970, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Lorraine Roberts Rosiak.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, and a graduate of Pittston Area High School. Michelle was a kind and compassionate soul who saw the good in everyone and loved spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Rosiak.
Surviving are her siblings, Renee Rychleski, Pittston; Lisa Rosiak, Pittston; and Edward Rosiak Jr. and his wife, Kristi, Avoca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michelle's family would like to thank all of the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU for all their compassionate care and support.
Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Joseph Elston of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston, officiating.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of service Thursday.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020