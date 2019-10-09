|
|
Michelle Sakalas, 54, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late John and Mary Luzack Sakalas.
Michelle was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and was employed as a nurse by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy attaining the Rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.
She is survived by her brothers Richard Sakalas and wife Lori, Ronald Sakalas; nephews, Brian and Nathan Sakalas; nieces, Christinia Sakalas and Stephanie Mayes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with interment to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Funeral arrangements are by Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Edwardsville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 9, 2019